Arjun, Aishwarya Rajesh set screens ablaze in ‘Mufti Police’ teaser

The much-awaited crime thriller Mufti Police, starring Action King Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh, has dropped its official teaser today, sparking massive excitement across the internet. Produced by G.S. Arts under the banner of G. Arul Kumar and directed by debutant Dinesh Letchumanan, the teaser has already won wide acclaim for its gripping visuals and intense narrative tone.

Conceived as a crime thriller, the film weaves suspense, investigation, and action into a story underscored by a deeper moral truth — that while law may be surpassed by justice, and justice by righteousness, it is ultimately righteousness that endures.

The teaser highlights Arjun in his element, showcasing his commanding screen presence and action prowess. In contrast, Aishwarya Rajesh impresses with her nuanced, enigmatic performance, adding layers of intrigue. Together, the duo sets the stage for an electrifying cinematic experience, blending stylish execution with substance.

The star-studded supporting cast includes Bigg Boss fame Abhirami, Ramkumar, G.K. Reddy, P.L. Thenappan, Vela Ramamoorthy, Thangadurai, Prankster Rahul, O.A.K. Sundar, and others. Saravanan Abhimanyu handles cinematography, Aasivagan scores the music, while Lawrence Kishore and Arun Shankar oversee editing and art direction respectively.

With the teaser garnering phenomenal response, the makers are now preparing for the film’s grand theatrical release across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Updates on the audio, trailer, and release date will be announced soon, but one thing is certain — Mufti Police is shaping up to be a stylish thriller with a strong moral core.