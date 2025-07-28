‘Arjun Chakravarthy’ potentials a gripping sports drama

Sports dramas have an undeniable charm, and Arjun Chakravarthy looks poised to join the list of inspiring tales that tug at the heartstrings. The recently released teaser of the film has already made a striking impression, offering a glimpse into the extraordinary journey of a forgotten Kabaddi legend.

Vijaya Rama Raju headlines the film in the titular role, portraying the life of Arjun Chakravarthy — a real-life Kabaddi icon who played a pivotal role in India’s golden era of the sport during the 1980s. The teaser opens with electrifying intensity and sustains it throughout, blending high-stakes athleticism with emotional depth. Once hailed as a one-man army on the Kabaddi court, Arjun’s sudden disappearance from the sport raises questions the film promises to answer — Why did he walk away at his peak? Did he ever return?





Rama Raju delivers a performance that’s both physically transformative and emotionally resonant. His embodiment of Arjun feels raw and powerful, hinting at a career-defining role. Directed by Vikrant Rudra, the film is crafted with passion and authenticity, capturing the emotional highs and lows of a sportsman's life with finesse.

Producer Srini Gubbala has backed the film with top-tier production values. Vignesh Baskaran’s stirring background score and Jagdish Cheekati’s stunning visuals add cinematic weight to the narrative.

With post-production wrapped and an impressive haul of 46 international film awards already under its belt, Arjun Chakravarthy is set to make a thunderous impact in theatres soon.