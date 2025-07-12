Arjun Rampal stuns in grey avatar for Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Actor Arjun Rampal is riding high on the overwhelming response to his striking first look from the upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar. Portraying a mysterious grey-shaded character, Rampal is seen donning a golden tooth, metal-rimmed shades, and a dense beard—transforming completely for this role.

Expressing his excitement, Arjun shared, “This film isn’t like anything I’ve seen before. It’s a well-researched, fantastically made film with every department firing on all cylinders. I hugged Aditya (Dhar) after seeing the incredible outpour of love.” He also revealed that the film’s story revolves around themes of grudge and moral ambiguity, offering something fresh and intense to the audience. “What Aditya Dhar has created is unbelievable,” he added.

Dhurandhar, presented by Jio Studios and produced under B62 Studios, is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. The project is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film explores the origins and missions of unsung men involved in covert operations, blending action, secrecy, and emotional depth.

The star-studded cast includes Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna, promising a gripping ensemble performance. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

Arjun Rampal was last seen in the sports-action flick Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi. Up next, he will appear in the supernatural thriller Nikita Roy opposite Sonakshi Sinha, releasing on July 18, and The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, directed by Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar.

With Dhurandhar, Rampal seems set to deliver yet another impactful performance, pushing the envelope with a powerful and unconventional role.