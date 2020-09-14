Arjun Sarja's Gentleman Sequel On Cards

Tamil actor Arjun Sarja who made a crossover from being a child actor in Sandalwood to a lead actor in Kollywood has come a long way in his career. Now, his daughter Aishwarya and nephews Dhruva and late Chiranjeevi Sarja are established actors in the industry.



But Arjun too continues to act till today. Remember the Kollywood hit movie Gentleman which had Arjun Sarja in the lead role?



The movie 'Gentleman' which was Produced by K T Konjuman under the banner Mega Cinema in 1993, had created records in so many ways. Director Shankar came to limelight through this movie. It had also given a filip to the career of Arjun Sarja.

AR Rahman's music had enchanted the minds of music lovers. In all, the movie was a super hit yielding lots of money at box office. Earlier to this, Konjuman had produced Vasantha Kala Parvai, and Surya. After the success of Gentleman, Konjuman produced many hit movies like Kadhalan, Kadhal Desam, and a few other movies.



He also has many Malayalam movies to his credit in which famous stars like Mammmooty and Mohanlal have acted. He is also a famous distributor wherein he has distributed hundreds of films of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and many other actors throughout North and South India. He introduced many actors like Prabhudeva , Sharath Kumar, Akkineni Nagarjuna to the Tamil screens. He also introduced many actresses like Miss universe Sushmitha Sen, Madhu Bala, and Nagma.



Now, we have learnt that Konjuman is all set to produce Gentleman 2 which appears to be a sequel to the first one. This will be made simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi and later will be released in other languages also.



The movie is being produced using latest technology and will be released first in theatres and later in other platforms, according to the buzz. Other details regarding this movie will come out shortly.

