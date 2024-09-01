Arulnithi Hopes Demonte Franchise Brings Long-Awaited Recognition, Thanks Telugu Audience's Love

Hero Arulnithi expressed his gratitude to the Telugu audience for making the horror thriller Demonte Colony 2 a grand success. The film, which had a theatrical release in Telugu on August 23rd, was presented by N. Srinivasa Reddy and brought to the Telugu audience by producers B. Suresh Reddy and B. Manasa Reddy under the banner of Sree Balaji Films. In light of the film's box office success, Arulnithi shared his happiness in a recent interview.

"The response to 'Demonte Colony 2' has been very gratifying. The Telugu audience has made our film a big success, and it's also creating wonders in Tamil. Alongside our movie, Vikram's 'Thangalaan' has also achieved great success," said Arulnithi.

He credited producer Suresh Reddy for effectively promoting the film in Telugu. "Producer Suresh Reddy did a great job in taking 'Demonte Colony 2' to the Telugu audience with excellent promotions. He believed in our film even more than we did. Thanks to him, our movie became such a big hit in Telugu. Although we were invited to Hyderabad for success celebrations, we couldn't make it due to unavoidable commitments. We plan to come to Hyderabad soon for a success-meet," Arulnithi added.

Talking about future projects, Arulnithi revealed that Demonte Colony 2 is being recognized as a perfect sequel and that there are plans for Demonte Colony 3 and Demonte Colony 4. He mentioned that Demonte Colony 3 would be a big-scale movie with many twists and turns, featuring new stories and characters. He expressed satisfaction with the success of Demonte Colony 2, noting that the technical aspects, especially Sam CS's music, were highlights. "The re-recording has made the movie even more impactful. We thank Sam for his contribution," he stated.

In Demonte Colony 2, Arulnithi played a dual role, continuing the character of Srini from the first film while introducing a new character named Raghu. "Raghu is a stylish, rich kid who behaves carelessly, completely different from Srini. Playing a double role is challenging, but I believe I performed well. Our director Ajay crafted a great script for 'Demonte Colony 2,'" he shared.

Reflecting on his career, Arulnithi noted that he has mostly done thrillers and suspense movies, not by design, but he is now interested in exploring different genres. "Many have questioned whether I have received the recognition I deserve. However, I believe the 'Demonte Colony' franchise will change that. My brother, Udhayanidhi Stalin, saw 'Demonte Colony 2' a month ago and praised its quality. I never felt scared while shooting for the film, and I don’t take on any work that scares me in life," he said.

Arulnithi also hinted at the possibilities for the next instalment in the franchise. "In Part 1, I played one character, while in Part 2, I played two. It's up to Director Ajay to decide how many characters I will play in Part 3. But I can confidently say that 'Demonte Colony 3' will come with more surprises. I haven't received any offers for Telugu movies yet, but if an interesting story comes along, I would definitely consider doing a straight Telugu film," he concluded.



