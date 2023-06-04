Arya shares interesting things about ‘Sarpatta Parambarai 2’

Versatile director Pa Ranjith and actor Arya delivered a super hit together in the form of “Sarpatta Parambarai” which is released as “Sarpatta Parampara” in Telugu. A sequel to the sports drama has already been announced and Arya has dropped some interesting details about the upcoming movie.



In a recent interaction with the media, the actor said, “The expectations for the sequel are high and we need to make it bigger than the first part. Pa Ranjith is currently busy writing the script to deliver the best. I will undergo a transformation for “Sarpatta Parambarai 2” and the movie will go on floors in 6-7 months.”

Arya’s latest movie, “Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam,” co-starring Siddhu Idnani as the female lead, was released in theaters on June 2, 2023. The director of this movie is Muthaiah.