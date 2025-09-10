Ashneer Grover makes a surprising revelation about his earnings as an influencer

Mumbai: Ashneer Grover has opened up about his earnings beyond the business world, making a surprising revelation about his income as an influencer.

While speaking exclusively to IANS, the former Shark Tank India judge clarified that, contrary to popular belief, television is not his primary source of revenue. When asked about how his life has changed after Shark Tank and the perception that he is making more money as an influencer and TV personality than from his earlier business ventures, Ashneer clarified that this belief is mistaken. He stressed that television is not his primary source of income.

“If I am making more money doing TV, then people are mistaken. The money in business is many times more. I fortunately was part of two unicorns, one of which I co-founded which was Bharat Pe. And the amount of money in that is much, much bigger than there is in TV. Having said that, I don't take TV any less seriously. I do it with the same level of passion I would have done any other business. But money, there is no comparison. There is more money in business.”

When quizzed about his parameters of success—whether it is money, fame, or a combination of both, Ashneer Grover responded that he is a numbers-driven person, and for him, success has always been about money. He shared, “For me, I am a number-driven guy. So, it's always about money. The one who has more money is more successful. The rest, they come up with good things to satisfy their hearts. But you can only measure money. Everything else is intangible. So, anyone who has more money is more successful. As simple as that.”

The influencer went on to state, “Now I have been fortunate enough to be part of two unicorns. There are only 110 unicorns in the country. What is the probability that one person gets involved in two? It's a very low probability event. It's already played out in my life. Two very big companies have been created. Now if you have expectations from me, you can do third or fourth. What will the rest do?”

In terms of work, Ashneer Grover is currently seen hosting the reality show “Rise & Fall.” The Amazon MX Player show features Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha struggling as workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh are seen as rulers.