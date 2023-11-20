Ashwin Babu's next launches with pooja ceremony

Young actor Ashwin Babu's new movie was launched on Sunday with a formal pooja ceremony. The film is produced by Maheshwar Reddy Mooli as production No. 1 under Ganga Entertainments. Apsar is directing. Prominent producers Sudhakar Reddy, 'Tagore' Madhu, Sirish Reddy, and Errabelli Vijay Kumar Rao participated the ceremony as guests.

While 'Solo Brathuke So Better' director Subbu switched on the camera, 'Naandhi' director Vijay Kanakamedala gave the first clap. 'Bimbisara' director Vasisshta Mallidi did the honors by directing the first scene. Director-producer Omkar handed over the script.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Maheshwar Reddy said, "I am happy to do a film with Ashwin Babu. Recently, he scored success with the movie 'Hidimbha'. We are going to engage the audience with a different story. This is a new-age movie with a novel story and screenplay. We are starting regular shooting from Monday. The first schedule will be held in Hyderabad. We have teamed up with a set of talented actors and technicians. We will reveal more details soon.