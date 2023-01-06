Asian Film Awards 2023: Ponniyin Selvan And RRR Bag Their Place In The Nominations

Indian cinema has reached heights with the success of SS Rajamouli's RRR movie globally. Already the movie made its place in Golden Globe 2023 nominations and BAFTA longlists. Off late, the nominations of the most-awaited 'Asian Film Awards 2023' are announced and guess what, along with RRR, even Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan also made its place in the list. PS-1 is listed in total 6 categories while RRR is there in the best visual effects and best sound categories.

The event will take place on 12th March at Hong Kong Jockey Club Auditorium in the Hong Kong Palace Museum while the nominations list includes 16 categories. A total of 30 movies made their place in 81 nominations.

Here is the complete list of nominations… Take a look:

Best Film

• Decision To Leave (S Kor)

• Drive My Car (Jap)

• Poet (Kaz)

• Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (India)

• When the Waves Are Gone (Phil-Fr-Port-Den)

Best Director

• KORE-EDA Hirokazu, Broker (S Kor)

• PARK Chan-wook, Decision To Leave (S Kor)

• HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke, Drive My Car (Jap)

• Darezhan OMIRBAYEV, Poet (Kaz)

• Davy CHOU, Return To Seoul (Fr-Ger-Bel-Camb)

Best Actor

• PARK Hae-il, Decision To Leave (S Kor)

• NISHIJIMA Hidetoshi, Drive My Car (Jap)

• SUZUKI Ryohei, Egoist (Jap)

• ZHANG Yi, Home Coming (China)

• Mohsen TANABANDEH, World War III (Iran)

• Tony LEUNG Chiu Wai, Where The Wind Blows (HK)

Best Actress

• Sylvia CHANG, A Light Never Goes Out (HK)

• Karena LAM, American Girl (Tai)

• Happy SALMA, Before, Now & Then (Indo)

• TANG Wei, Decision To Leave (S Kor)

• BAISHO Chieko, Plan 75 (Jap)

Best Supporting Actor

• OKADA Masaki, Drive My Car (Jap)

• MIYAZAWA Hio, Egoist (Jap)

• IM Si-wan, Emergency Declaration (S Kor)

• OH Kwang-rok, Return To Seoul (Fr-Ger-Bel-Camb)

• HUI Koon Man, Where The Wind Blows (HK)

Best Supporting Actress

• ANDO Sakura, A Man (Jap)

• Laura BASUKI, Before, Now & Then (Indo)

• KIM So-jin, Emergency Declaration (S Kor)

• YIN Tao, Home Coming (China)

• KAWAI Yumi, Plan 75 (Jap)

Best New Director

• Makbul MUBARAK, Autobiography (Indo-Fr-Sing-Pol-Phil-Ger-Qat)

• Saim SADIQ, Joyland (Pak)

• Jigme Trinley, One And Four (China)

• HAYAKAWA Chie, Plan 75 (Jap)

• KIM Se-in, The Apartment With Two Women (S Kor)

Best Newcomer

• Louise WONG, Anita (HK)

• LEE Ji-eun, Broker (S Kor)

• YANG Enyou, Lighting Up the Stars (China)

• PARK Ji-min, Return To Seoul (Fr-Ger-Bel-Camb)

• MAK Pui Tung, The Sparring Partner (HK)

Best Screenplay

• Makbul MUBARAK, Autobiography (Indo-Fr-Sing-Pol-Phil-Ger-Qat)

• CHUNG Seo-kyung, PARK Chan-wook, Decision To Leave (S Kor)

• HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke, OE Takamasa, Drive My Car (Jap)

• LIU Jiangjiang, YU Min, Lighting Up the Stars (China)

• Lav DIAZ, When the Waves Are Gone (Phil-Fr-Port-Den)

Best Editing

• KIM Sang-beom, Decision To Leave (S Kor)

• YAMAZAKI Azusa, Drive My Car (Jap)

• ZHU Lin, YONG Wei, GAO Qiongjiali, Lighting Up the Stars (China)

• Sreekar PRASAD, Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (India)

• Dounia SICHOV, Return To Seoul (Fr-Ger-Bel-Camb)

Best Cinematography

• Batara GOEMPAR, Before, Now & Then (Indo)

• KIM Ji-yong, Decision To Leave (S Kor)

• LU Songye, One And Four (China)

• URATA Hideho, Plan 75 (Jap)

• Ravi VARMAN, Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (India)

Best Original Music

• CHO Young Wuk, Decision To Leave (S Kor)

• ISHIBASHI Eiko, Drive My Car (Jap)

• A.R. Rahman, Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (India)

• Jérémie ARCACHE, Christophe MUSSET, Return To Seoul (Fr-Ger-Bel-Camb)

• Bahman GHOBADI, Vedat YILDIRIM, The Four Walls (Turkey)

Best Costume Design

• RYU Hyun-min, OH Jung-geun, Alienoid (S Kor)

• Karen YIP, Dora NG, Anita (HK)

• Retno Ratih DAMAYANTI, Before, Now & Then (Indo)

• SHINOZUKA Nami, Egoist (Jap)

• Eka LAKHANI, Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (India)

Best Production Design

• Vida Sylvia Theresia, Before, Now & Then (Indo)

• RYU Seong-hie, Decision To Leave (S Kor)

• LI Miao, Home Coming (China)

• Thota THARANI, Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (India)

• Bill LUI, Andrew WONG, Where The Wind Blows (HK)

Best Visual Effects

• JUNG Seung-oh, Alienoid (S Kor)

• ZHANG Fan, Moon Man (China)

• Srinivas MOHAN, RRR (India)

• SATO Atsuki, Shin Ultraman (Jap)

• Chas CHAU, LEUNG Wai Kit, KWOK Tai, Warriors Of Future (HK)

Best Sound

• TU Duu-Chih, Anita (HK)

• KIM Suk-won, Decision To Leave (S Kor)

• NOMURA Miki, OBO Tatsuya, Drive My Car (Jap)

• Vincent VILLA, Return To Seoul (Fr-Ger-Bel-Camb)

• Ashwin RAJASHEKAR, RRR (India)

Another big win is awaited… So, hope RRR and Ponniyin Selvan movies make their place in the winners list too!