Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Dies in Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore
Highlights
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was rescued by authorities but could not be saved. Fans and the music community are shocked by the news.
Famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore.
Police rescued him from the sea and took him to a hospital. But he did not survive.
Zubeen had gone to Singapore to perform at the North East Festival.
Fans and the music community are shocked and sad.
No official news about the accident has come yet.
