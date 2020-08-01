Asuran Producer Kalaipulli Fumes At Leaked Audio Clip, Mulls Defamation Suit

Asuran producer Kalaipulli S Thanu of V Creations has alleged that the admins of cinema producers WhatsApp group Singaravelan R and Karthi have been posting concocted reports about him on social media.



Thanu has already lodged a complaint with the Chennai police in this regard. It all started when a leaked audio clip of producer Singaravelan in which the producer has spoken ill of Thanu. It was shared among many people in the Kollywood industry.

As a result, many Kollywood biggies have reportedly landed themselves in trouble. It's learnt that Singaravelan has accused Thanu of cheating him, which Thanu says are baseless allegations. Thanu has also stated that these reports have been substantiated with fake documents.

Kalaipulli sees this as a conspiracy to malign his reputation and defame just ahead of Producer council elections. Kalaipulli has busied himself in work. His production work is bankrolling Kollywood Dhanush's next title Karnan. The movie set in the rural backdrop is directed by Mari Selvarak of Pariyerum Perumal fame. The movie is slated to hit theatres after COVID19 lockdown restrictions are lifted by the Tamil Nadu government and also once theatres resume. Thanu is also producing Suriya's Vaadivasal which is being helmed by none other than Vetrimaaran. Interestingly, Thanu's previous film with Dhanush Asuran too was directed by Vetrimaaran.