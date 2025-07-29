Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Released: Watch

James Cameron has made a new Avatar movie. It is called Avatar: Fire and Ash. The story happens again in the world of Pandora. Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, lives there as a Na’vi with his wife Neytiri, Zoe Saldaña, and their children.

They must protect their home and family from enemies and it is likely to have exciting action, and amazing visuals.

Written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, the movie features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. These actors were also in the first two movies.

This is the third movie from the Avatar series, while The first movie was released in 2009. The second, Avatar: The Way of Water, came out in 2022.

The third installment Avatar: Fire and Ash will hit the silver screen on December 19, 2025.