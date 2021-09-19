AVD: Vijay Devarakonda Proudly Announces The Opening Of His First Theatre In Mahbubnagar

Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda is enjoying the phase of his career. Along with being a star hero, he is also an entrepreneur and producer. Now, he announced another good news to all his fans doling out that his first multiplex constructed in Mahbubnagar is opened shortly and the first movie that will screen on the big screens is Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story movie on 24th September.



Vijay Devarakonda announced this news by sharing a video on his Twitter page.

From dreaming of becoming an Actor to now owning my own Multiplex Cinema 😊 I share with you all, Asian Vijay Deverakonda cinemas 🤗 The 1st AVD will officially open in Mahbubnagar, from September 24th 2021. https://t.co/rv5l22B16U — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 19, 2021

In this video, he doled out the good news and also made us witness the beauty of the luxurious multiplex constructed in Mahbubnagar. He also said that, Mahbubnagar is the native place of his parents and thus he wanted to treat all the people of that area with this special gift. As he is busy in Liger's shooting at Goa, he is unable to attend the event. Vijay constructed this theatre in partnership with Asian Cinemas and thus, it is named as Asian Vijay Devarakonda Cinemas(AVD).

Speaking about Love Story movie, being a romantic love tale, this Shekar Kammula's directorial is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banners. The trailer showcased the emotional love story of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi who set-up a dance school. But their parents oppose their wedding due to various reasons. This movie will hit the big screens on 24th September, 2021.

Coming to Vijay Devarakonda's Liger movie, the Puri Jagannadh's directorial becomes Vijay Devarakonda's tenth film and Puri's 37th project. This movie is being produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions, Puri Connects banners. Vijay will essay the role of a boxer and underwent martial arts training in Thailand. Ananya Pandey will be seen as the lead actress in this sports drama. Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy and roped in to play the prominent roles in this movie while Mani Sharma is all set to score the tunes.