Ayushmann And Tahira Kashyap Pen Emotional Notes Reminiscing Their Father P Khurana…

It is all known that Bollywood’s ace actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti’s father Pandit Khurana passed away on 19th May, 2023 at Mohali. He breathed his last battling with a prolonged illness and his last rites were held at Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh. Off late, his family members organised a small prayer meet and on this occasion, Ayushmann and his wife Tahira along with Aparshakti penned emotional notes reminiscing their father on social media…



Ayushmann Khurrana

Sharing a few pics from the prayer meet, he also wrote, ““Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai.” “Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se.” Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai”.

Tahira Kashyap

She also shared a small video collating the beautiful and memorable pics of her father-in-law… “Papa A relationship since I was in high school. I remember all my firsts. The first time I came to your home which had a full filmi family picture. To the first time I used my salary in college to gift you and mama a portrait that I got made from an artist to impress you. The time I struggled to call you papa and then it just didn’t leave. The first time I had heard that you were absolutely cool with me not shifting my base after marriage. You respected my family, broke all traditions and let me stay happy. How often do you see that. There have been many firsts. But this first I am about to mention perhaps was the last. Just 2 days back I was going through your things and saw you kept the magazine which had my cover. This was clicked many years back but you treasured it and I never knew. Breaks my heart to not have the hero around to the boy I love the most. I haven’t met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forgot your laughter, we’ll miss you papa”.

Aparshakti Khurana

He also shared a small video of his father and wrote, ““खुल के हँसो, खुल के जियो, खुल के मेहनत करो।. That’s what you always taught me, and I promise you, papa, that’s what I will try to live by as a manual to live a fulfilling life like yours. Today when I look back, I realize some of the best memories of my life are the ones with you- some are captured in this video and countless more treasured in my heart, will cherish them and you each day of my life.”

Pandit P Khurrana was a renowned astrologer and author who penned many books. Both Ayushmann and Aparshakti were very close to their father and left no occasion in showering love on him through social media.

RIP Pandit Khurana…