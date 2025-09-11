Live
- Apple’s Rs 1,900 Polishing Cloth Not Yet Compatible with iPhone 17 Series and iPhone Air
- Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 7 – India Net ₹47.68 Cr | Tamil & Telugu Hit
- Kerala HC clears Global Ayyappa Sangamam
- Made in Myanmar: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi, Congress over 'vote-theft' PDFs
- Param Sundari Box Office Collection: 14 Days Total India Net ₹48.44 Cr
- Little Hearts Box Office Collection Day 6 – India & Worldwide Earnings
- Schools closed till Sep 14, Internet suspended in J&K's Doda amid protests against MLA's arrest
- Indian drug maker Biocon opens first manufacturing plant in US
- Kuldeep Yadav Shines in Asia Cup: 4 Wickets for 7 Runs Against UAE
- Centre secures $126.4 million ADB loan to boost sustainable tourism in Uttarakhand
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection: Day 6 India & Worldwide Earnings
Highlights
Check Baaghi 4’s 6-day box office performance. India net ₹42.4 Cr, worldwide ₹60.85 Cr. Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt’s action thriller continues to perform steadily.
Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, has completed six days in theaters.
- India Net: ₹42.4 crore
- India Gross: ₹50.85 crore
- Worldwide: ₹60.85 crore
- Overseas: ₹10 crore
The movie earned ₹2.65 crore on day 6. Big cities like Jaipur and Bengaluru had the highest occupancy.
Released on August 14, the action film is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger Shroff leads the box office among his top Hindi movies.
Baaghi 4 is performing steadily and remains popular in key markets.
Next Story