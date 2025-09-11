Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection: Day 6 India & Worldwide Earnings

Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, has completed six days in theaters.

India Net: ₹42.4 crore

India Gross: ₹50.85 crore

Worldwide: ₹60.85 crore

Overseas: ₹10 crore

The movie earned ₹2.65 crore on day 6. Big cities like Jaipur and Bengaluru had the highest occupancy.

Released on August 14, the action film is directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger Shroff leads the box office among his top Hindi movies.

Baaghi 4 is performing steadily and remains popular in key markets.