‘Baby’ available in OTT for Aha Gold members

The much-awaited OTT premiere of the recent Tollywood hit “Baby” has finally arrived. The movie features Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in lead roles. Directed by Sai Rajesh, the film is currently available for streaming on Aha, but with a twist. Subscribers only with the Aha Gold membership can enjoy the movie immediately, while others must wait until midnight (August 25, 2023, 12 AM) to watch it.

SKN produced “Baby” under the banner of Mass Movie Makers. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Harsha Chemudu, Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana. The movie features soulful music composed by Vijay Bulganin.