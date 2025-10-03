‘Bad Boy Karthik’ kickstarts musical promotions

Young hero Naga Shaurya is set to entertain audiences with his upcoming action-packed film Bad Boy Karthik, directed by Ram Desina (Ramesh). Starring Vidhi as the female lead, the film is being produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the banner of Sri Vaishnavi Films.

The first look of the movie, which showcased Naga Shaurya in an intense and rugged avatar, received a highly positive response from fans. Adding to the excitement, the first single Na Maava Pillanitthanannande became an instant hit. Recently, the makers unveiled another peppy track, I Came from America, composed by Harris Jayaraj.

With powerful lyrics by Chandrabose and energetic vocals by Chandana Bala Kalyan and Gold Devaraj, the song has quickly gained popularity on social media. Audiences are already humming along, making it a promising chartbuster.

Bad Boy Karthik also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Samuthirakani, Senior Naresh, Saikumar, Vennela Kishore, Mime Gopi, and Sridevi Vijay Kumar, ensuring a complete cinematic experience. Backed by top technicians like cinematographer Rasul Ellore, art director Ramanjaneyulu, and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the film is shaping up to be a stylish entertainer. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release.