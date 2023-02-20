BAFTA 2023 Awards: Check Out The Complete Winners List

The International Awards official season is slowly going high with the happenings of the most-awaited gala events. This time, it's time to celebrate the occasion of the BAFTA Awards 2023. The gala event was at Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London on Sunday i.e on 19th February, 2023!



The grandeur event was hosted by 'Loki actor Richard E. Grant and he made his presence wearing a floor-length white cape with a train…

As expected 'All Quiet on the Western Front' dominated the night by bagging seven wins breaking all the past records. Its trophies include Best Director, Best Film and Best Film Not in the English Language categories too!

Even Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin and rock biopic Elvis also made noise by winning four trophies each at the 'British Academy of Film and Television Arts' 2023 event!

Check out the complete list of winners…

Best Film

• All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Tár

Outstanding British Film

• Aftersun

• The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER

• Brian and Charles

• Empire of Light

• Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Living

• Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

• See How They Run

• The Swimmers

• The Wonder

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

• Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director) — WINNER

• Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

• Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)

• Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)

• Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director)

Film Not in the English Language

• All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

• Argentina, 1985

• Corsage

• Decision to Leave

• The Quiet Girl

Documentary

• All That Breathes

• All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

• Fire of Love

• Navalny — WINNER

• Moonage Daydream

Animated Film

• Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio — WINNER

• Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

• Turning Red

Director

• All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger — WINNER

• The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh

• Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook

• Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

• Tár – Todd Field

• The Woman King – Gina Prince-Bythewood

Original Screenplay

• The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh — WINNER

• Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

• The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

• Tár – Todd Field

• Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Adapted Screenplay

• All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell — WINNER

• Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

• The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad

• She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

• The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter

Leading Actress

• Cate Blanchett – Tár — WINNER

• Viola Davis – The Woman King

• Danielle Deadwyler – Till

• Ana de Armas – Blonde

• Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Leading Actor

• Austin Butler – Elvis — WINNER

• Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Brendan Fraser – The Whale

• Daryl Mccormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

• Paul Mescal – Aftersun

• Bill Nighy – Living

Supporting Actress

• Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Hong Chau – The Whale

• Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER

• Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

• Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Carey Mulligan – She Said

Supporting Actor

• Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

• Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin — WINNER

• Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

• Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

• Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Original Score

• All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Casting

• Aftersun

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Elvis — WINNER

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

• All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

• The Batman

• Elvis

• Empire of Light

• Top Gun: Maverick

Editing

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

• Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Babylon — WINNER

• The Batman

• Elvis

• Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Costume Design

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Amsterdam

• Babylon

• Elvis — WINNER

• Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup & Hair

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• The Batman

• Elvis — WINNER

• Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

• The Whale

Sound

• All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Elvis

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

Special Visual Effects

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Avatar: The Way of Water — WINNER

• The Batman

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Animation

• The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — WINNER

• Middle Watch

• Your Mountain Is Waiting

British Short Film

• The Ballad of Olive Morris

• Bazigaga

• Bus Girl

• A Drifting Up

• An Irish Goodbye — WINNER

EE Rising Star Award

• Aimee Lou Wood

• Daryl Mccormack

• Emma Mackey — WINNER

• Naomi Ackie

• Sheila Atim

Congratulations to all the winners…