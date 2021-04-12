BAFTA Awards 2021: Here Is The Complete List Of Winners From This Year's Event

It is all known that that prestigious BAFTA 2021 awards event was held yesterday at Royal Albert Hall in London. Many celebrities made their presence virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic while the show is hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary. Well, ace actress Priyanka Chopra has made her presence along with her husband Nick Jonas. Even Tom Hiddleston, Phoebe Dynevor and Pedro Pascal also gave their attendance at the gala event.

Well, the event started off paying a tribute to Prince Philip - Duke of Edinburgh. Let us check out the complete winner's list of the BAFTA 2021…

Best Film

• The Father

• The Mauritanian

• Nomadland - WINNER

• Promising Young Woman

• The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

• The Dig

• The Father

• His House

• Limbo

• The Mauritanian

• Mogul Mowgli

• Promising Young Woman - WINNER

• Rocks

• Saint Maud

Director

• Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

• Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)

• Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

• Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) - WINNER

• Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)

• Sarah Gavron (Rocks)

Original Screenplay

• Another Round

• Mank

• Promising Young Woman - WINNER

• Rocks

• The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted Screenplay

• Moira Buffini (The Dig)

• Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (The Father) - WINNER

• Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven (The Mauritanian)

• Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

• Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger)

Leading Actress

• Bukky Bakray (Rocks)

• Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version)

• Frances McDormand ("Nomadland") - WINNER

• Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")

• Wunmi Mosaku ("His House")

• Alfre Woodard ("Clemency")

Leading Actor

• Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")

• Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

• Adarsh Gourav ("The White Tiger")

• Anthony Hopkins ("The Father") - WINNER

• Mads Mikkelsen ("Another Round")

• Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")

Supporting Actress

• Niamh Algar ("Calm With Horses")

• Kosar Ali ("Rocks")

• Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

• Dominique Fishback ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

• Ashley Madekwe ("County Lines")

• Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari") - WINNER

Supporting Actor

• Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah") - WINNER

• Barry Keoghan ("Calm With Horses")

• Alan Kim ("Minari")

• Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night In Miami...")

• Clarke Peters ("Da 5 Bloods")

• Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

• Remi Weekes ("His House") - WINNER

• Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai ("Limbo")

• Jack Sidey ("Moffie")

• Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson ("Rocks")

• Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman ("Saint Maud")

Film not in English Language

• Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen ("Another Round") - WINNER

• Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov ("Dear Comrades!")

• Ladj Ly ("Les Misérables")

• Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh ("Minari")

• Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich ("Quo Vadis, Aida?")

Documentary

• Alexander Nanau ("Collective")

• Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey ("David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet")

• Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen ("The Dissident")

• Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster ("My Octopus Teacher") - WINNER

• Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes ("The Social Dilemma")

Animated Film

• Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae ("Onward")

• Pete Docter, Dana Murray ("Soul") *WINNER

• Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young ("Wolfwalkers")

Original Score

• Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross ("Mank")

• Emile Mosseri ("Minari")

• James Newton Howard ("News of the World")

• Anthony Willis ("Promising Young Woman")

• Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross ("Soul") - WINNER

Casting

• Shaheen Baig ("Calm with Horses")

• Alexa L. Fogel ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

• Julia Kim ("Minari")

• Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu ("Promising Young Woman")

• Lucy Pardee ("Rocks") - WINNER

Cinematography

• Sean Bobbitt ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

• Erik Messerschmidt ("Mank")

• Alwin H. Küchler ("The Mauritanian")

• Dariusz Wolski ("News of the World")

• Joshua James Richards ("Nomadland") - WINNER

Editing

• Yorgos Lamprinos ("The Father")

• Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")

• Frédéric Thoraval ("Prominsg Young Woman")

• Mikkel E.G. Nielsen ("Sound of Metal") - WINNER

• Alan Baumgarten ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Production Design

• Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald ("The Dig")

• Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone ("The Father")

• Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale ("Mank") - WINNER

• David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan ("News of the World")

• Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer ("Rebecca")

Costume Design

• Michael O'Connor ("Ammonite")

• Alice Babidge ("The Dig")

• Alexandra Byrne ("Emma")

• Ann Roth ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") - WINNER

• Trish Summerville ("Mank")

Makeup and Hair

• Jenny Shircore ("The Dig")

• Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle ("Hillbilly Elegy")

• Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") - WINNER

• Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams ("Mank")

• Mark Coulier ("Pinocchio")

Sound

• Nominees TBC ("Greyhound")

• Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney ("News of the World")

• Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder ("Nomadland")

• Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker("Soul")

• Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc ("Sound of Metal") - WINNER

Special Visual Effects

• Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt ("Greyhound")

• Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins ("The Midnight Sky")

• Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury ("Mulan")

• Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher ("The One and Only Ivan")

• Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley ("Tenet") - WINNER

British Short Animation

• Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe ("The Fire Next Time")

• Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf ("The Owl and the Pussycat") - WINNER

• Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein ("The Song of a Lost Boy")

British Short Film

• Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman ("Eyelash")

• Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies ("Lizard")

• John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja ("Lucky Break")

• Ghada Eldemellawy ("Miss Curvy")

• Farah Nabulsi ("The Present") - WINNER

EE Rising Star Award

• Bukky Bakray - WINNER

• Conrad Khan

• Kingsley Ben-Adir

• Morfydd Clark

• Sope Dìrísù