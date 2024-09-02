Bandaru Dattatreya praises film team for exploring Sanatana Vedic themes

K.K. Pictures Banner, “Production No.1” movie team produced by Kashetti Kumar and directed by Satish Kumar, recently had the privilege of meeting Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. The film, which will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, delves into significant themes surrounding the Sanatana Vedic tradition.

During their visit, the film’s production team discussed the film’s exploration of pressing issues such as the future of Sanatana Vedic principles, the role of individuals in upholding dharma, and the challenges faced by today’s youth. Additionally, the film tackles critical social issues like rape and other societal concerns.

Governor Dattatreya commended the film unit for their efforts and expressed strong support for the project. He lauded the team for addressing such important and thought-provoking themes through cinema. The meeting was attended by Producer Kashetti Kumar, and actors AnthannagariRajender, Mishala Chandraiah, and Shikha Vijay.

Producer Kashetti Kumar shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to present this crucial narrative through our film. Our aim is to inspire audiences and spark meaningful conversations about preserving our cultural heritage and fulfilling our duties towards the nation."