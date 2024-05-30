‘Barah By Barah’ review: A poignant portrait of Varanasi's transition

"Barah By Barah" intricately weaves the narrative of Varanasi's metamorphosis through the lens of Sooraj (played by Gyanendra Tripathi), a photographer capturing the city's transition amid technological advancements.

Director Gaurav Madan delicately explores the tension between tradition and modernity, embodied in Sooraj's struggle to reconcile his fading profession with the rapid changes engulfing his beloved city.

The film masterfully portrays Varanasi as a liminal space, poised on the threshold between life and death, tradition and progress. Sooraj's poignant journey reflects the broader societal upheaval, where age-old customs clash with the relentless march of development. Through Sooraj's lens, viewers witness the erosion of familiar landscapes and the disintegration of generational legacies, echoing the city's broader narrative of change.

Madan's screenplay, co-written with Sunny Lahiri, navigates these themes with subtlety and nuance, painting a vivid portrait of a city grappling with its identity. The performances, particularly Bhumika Dube's luminous portrayal of Sooraj's wife Meena, infuse the narrative with warmth and authenticity. Meena's unwavering support and quiet determination serve as a beacon of hope in Sooraj's tumultuous journey.

Naveen Lohara's meticulous production design and Sunny Lahiri's evocative cinematography breathe life into Varanasi's labyrinthine streets, capturing its essence with remarkable precision. Each frame is imbued with a lived-in texture, transporting audiences into the heart of the city's vibrant tapestry.

"Barah By Barah" is a poignant meditation on change, resilience, and the inexorable passage of time. Through Sooraj's introspective odyssey, the film invites viewers to contemplate the complexities of tradition and progress, offering a poignant glimpse into the soul of Varanasi as it navigates the currents of modernity.