Kavitha eyes CM post, pledges to uncover a decade of ‘misdeeds’

Hyderabad: TheTelangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday declared that she would one day become the Chief Minister of the state and vowed to expose all the misdeeds of the previous BRS government from 2014 onwards.

The Jagruthi leader noted that her party had not supported her at all times. “My time will also come and with God’s grace I will become Chief Minister. I will bring out the misdeeds from 2014 and till now. I will expose everyone,” she said during a press conference here on Friday.

Kavitha apologised to the people, stating there should have been a stronger fight on behalf of the martyrs, but asserted her innocence: “I have not committed any mistake. When they are targeting me, why should I keep quiet? If they beat me, I will beat them twice. The reason I am going to the people is because I want to understand what their pain is.”

The Jagruthi leader also targeted both the BRS and Congress parties over the lack of development in the city. “Even today, KTR (KT Rama Rao) says he has done something, Revanth Reddy says he has done something by organising a Global Summit, but there is still drainage water in taps. I am not going to step back, I will move forward,” Kavitha asserted.