AMHS to replace AMSS at airports

Eluru: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the new Air Traffic Services Message Handling System (AMHS) will be introduced in all airports across the country to replace the existing IP-based Automatic Message Searching System (AMSS).

The Minister was replying to a question in Lok Sabha by Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, referring to the problem that arose in the Air Traffic Management Automation System at Delhi International Airport on November 6. The Minister said that it is true that there was a delay in the processing and delivery of Air Traffic Management Automation System and other traffic service messages at Delhi International Airport at 11 am on November 6. He further said that there was a delay in the delivery of Aeronautical Fixed Telecommunication Network (AFTN) messages, including air defence clearance. He said that the issue was analysed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) technical team and the system was restored within two days.

When MP Mahesh Kumar asked about the steps taken to prevent such technical issues, Minister Murlidhar said that the existing course switches and database servers have been replaced with upgraded versions. He also replied that he has directed Airports Authority of India to conduct a comprehensive audit to assess the condition of communication navigation surveillance equipment at all airports and their maintenance.