BB Telugu: Emotional Family Reunion for Bigg Boss contestants

It has been a very emotional week for all the housemates in the Bigg Boss house. Season 5 of Telugu Bigg Boss is all set to come to an end in a couple of weeks.

So, Bigg Boss finally brought the family members of 8 contestants who are currently in the Bigg Boss house. Kajal's husband and daughter first entered the Bigg Boss house. All the housemates got extremely happy and emotional seeing their family members after a very long time.

Not only for the housemates, but the family reunion segment has also been an emotional journey for the audience as well. Unlike season 4, the family members of the housemates entered the Bigg Boss house and spent some quality time with the housemates.

Even the family members also got excited to see the Bigg Boss house. After more than 80 Days locked up in the Bigg Boss house, the housemates finally had got a huge relied seeing their family members.

On the other hand, except for the captain of the house, Maanas, all the other 7 contestants are in the nominations this week. We have to wait and see who will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week.