Narayana slams contractors over capital project delays

Vijayawada: Municipal administration and Urban Development Minister Narayana inspected the ongoing construction works of gazetted officers’ and Group-D quarters, along with other infrastructure projects, at Nelapadu in the capital region.

Expressing displeasure over delays, the minister came down heavily on the contracting agencies. He said construction firms must adhere to timelines once targets are fixed and warned that those unable to deliver should step aside. He directed officials to send back two representatives of Shapoorji Pallonji Construction over the slow pace of work.

Later speaking to the media, Narayana termed the criticism of the capital project by leaders of the YSR Congress Party as baseless. He said people were no longer in a position to believe the allegations made by the opposition party.

The minister said that 4,026 houses being constructed for government employees are at various stages of completion. He alleged that had the previous government not “played a three-capitals game,” all the buildings would have already been made available.

He said the government is prioritising the creation of basic infrastructure and aims to make key administrative buildings ready within the next three years. Road works have been targeted for completion within three months, he added. To avoid disruptions during the monsoon, underground works will be completed in advance.