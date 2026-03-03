Nearly 10m Indians in danger

New Delhi: Nearly 10 million Indians living across West Asia could face heightened risk as tensions escalate following the US-Israel military operation against Iran and Tehran’s retaliation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the situation in West Asia as a “matter of grave concern” and reiterated that India supports dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes.

The Gulf hosts one of the largest overseas Indian communities. Around 3.5 million Indians live in the UAE, about 2.7 million in Saudi Arabia, 1 million in Kuwait, nearly 800,000 in Qatar, around 660,000 in Oman and about 350,000 in Bahrain.

Smaller communities are also present in Jordan, Iraq and Israel. In the UAE, Indians make up roughly 35% of the population, making it the single largest hub of Indian citizens abroad. The workforce spans construction and maintenance roles as well as professionals in healthcare, finance and IT.

The region is a major source of remittances to India. In 2023–24, the UAE alone accounted for nearly 19% of India’s total inward remittances, underlining the economic implications of any prolonged instability.

The Cabinet Committee on Security reviewed the evolving situation and flagged the safety of Indian nationals. Amid airspace closures in Iran, Tehran has allowed stranded foreign students, including Indians, to exit via land borders and reschedule examinations.

The military strikes also put the spotlight on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route for India and other Asian countries, prompting officials to activate contingency plans to safeguard energy supplies.