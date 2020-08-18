Being Crazy Star's Son Brings With It Huge Expectations: Vikram Ravichandran

Crazy star Ravichandran's son Vikram Ravichandran will be stepping into his father's shoes with his debut film, the teaser of which was released on 16th August on A2 music channel.

Vikram is excited about his project which will be made in Kannada, and will be dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages and will be released at Pan India level.

This movie will be produced under the banner Gowri Entertainers and will be directed by Sahana Murthy. The teaser shows Vikram in a mass avatar. When asked about the release of his very first movie at Pan India level, Vikram attributed all its credit to the producers. "I personally felt that this movie should have been in Kannada but after getting so much of demand, producers felt that it should get released at Pan India level. Had I known about this before, It would have helped me to prepare myself to get ready with the nativity of different languages and that would have made the people of respective languages more happy," he says, adding, "But still, I am elated, and this is like gambling." Vikram also hinted at making one more movie with the same director.

Vikram Ravichandra, who has worked in his father's projects said it was little difficult to strike a balance with the new team but after he developed brotherly feeling with director Sahana Murthy, he could manage by the time he started working on sets. "It is important to carry the tag as the son of Crazy Star. But I should strive to achieve success with my hard work and talent as people expect a lot from me because of this tag. I listen to what my father says.He has advised me to follow the director's perspective and work according to their direction and I follow those norms," says Vikram.