Beware of fake accounts, Allu Arjun's heroine

Nivetha Pethuraj is one of the popular heroines in Kollywood film industry who made her debut in Telugu cinema. She made her debut on Twitter but a lot of fake accounts are troubling her. In this context, she urged her fans to follow her only profile.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Hey guys, there are numerous fake accounts floating on Twitter. @Nivetha_Tweets is my only Twitter ID. Don't encourage fake accounts. Working on getting verifying this handle soon. Thanks :)"

Hey guys, there are numerous fake accounts floating on Twitter. @Nivetha_Tweets is my only Twitter ID. Don't encourage fake accounts. Working on getting verifying this handle soon. Thanks :) pic.twitter.com/6xY0qt2YrG — Nivetha Pethuraj (@Nivetha_Tweets) May 3, 2020

"Hi guys. This is a small video to state you all that I am on Twitter and my ID is Nivetha_Tweets. There are a lot of fake accounts. And, Twitter is working on their way to report and remove them. During the crisis, it will take some time for me to get verified too. So, please do follow me here." said the actress in the video she posted.

She is currently working on Telugu film Red and also have two Tamil films on hand.