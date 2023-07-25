‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ to feature sign language for hearing, speech impaired

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', which has completed 10 years this month, will be re-released in a special way, significantly for hearing and speech-impaired people, with the special sign language, in 30 cities across India.

Released in 2013, the Farhan Akhtar starrer traced the inspiring journey of the Indian Sprint legend late Milkha Singh, and how he overcame many agonizing obstacles in order to become a world champion, Olympian, and one of India's most iconic athletes.

The makers will pay tribute to late Milkha Singh by re-releasing the inspirational biographical sports drama on August 6, in selected theaters. The film will be screened for the hearing and speech-impaired people, in the PVR theaters, and will be showcased with the special sign language.

Moreover, the special screening scheduled for July 26 in Mumbai, for hearing and speech-impaired, will witness the cast paying homage to the "Flying Sikh".

The flick was produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures in association with Rajiv Tandon and editor P S Bharathi under the ROMP Pictures banner.

ROMP Pictures spokesperson, P S Bharathi said: "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a film that is an inspirational tale, and by re-releasing it for the hearing and speech-impaired people on August 6, we would like to serve it as a tribute to 'The Flying Sikh' of the nation, late Milkha Singh, who is an inspiration for the millions."

"We will convey the movie with a special sign language to make it easily understood by hearing and speech-impaired people," he added.

The COO of Viacom18 Studios, Ajit Andhare said, "Our commitment extends beyond just retelling his extraordinary tale; we have ensured its accessibility to the hearing and speech-impaired, empowering them to draw motivation from this remarkable story."

Released in 2013, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' is well-studied with encouraging and energized songs, the spectacular performance from the cast, Farhan as Milkha Singh, and prolific direction by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

It also starred Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles, with Sonam Kapoor in an extended cameo appearance.

The film was indeed one masterpiece that is worth reckoning to be a gem of Indian cinema. It was also a massive box office success, and was the fifth highest-grossing 2013 Bollywood film.