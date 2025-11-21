Bharat Bhushan elected FFI vice president

P. Bharat Bhushan, a distinguished name in the Telugu film industry, has been elected as the Vice President of the Film Federation of India (FFI). His election has been widely applauded across the fraternity for his long-standing service and commitment to the growth of Indian cinema.

With an unwavering passion for films, Bharat Bhushan has been actively involved in film distribution for over 27 years, consistently bringing several successful and impactful films to audiences. His track record includes numerous hits, making him one of the most respected distributors in the industry.

In addition to his contributions to cinema, he founded Bharat Infra, a company that has generated significant employment opportunities and supported many families—showcasing his dedication to social and economic development.

As the President of the Telugu Film Chamber, Bharat Bhushan has played a crucial role in representing the industry’s interests. He has been a vital bridge between the government and the film fraternity, resolving issues ranging from operational challenges to larger structural concerns. His leadership has been marked by fairness, accessibility, and an unwavering willingness to help.

Whether it is workers, distributors, or producers, Bharat Bhushan has always ensured that every issue is addressed with legal diligence, compassion, and a commitment to justice. His problem-solving approach has earned him deep respect across all sections of the film community.

Expressing his gratitude upon being elected as Vice President of the Film Federation of India, Bharat Bhushan extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported him and recognized his service to the industry.