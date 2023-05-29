Bichagadu 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction: Vijay Antony's Film Set to Soar as a Superhit

Bichagadu 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Bichagadu 2 has emerged as a successful film, with impressive earnings of approximately ₹30.96 Cr in India during its first 10 days at the box office. Now, let's delve into the film's 11th-day box office collection to assess its continued performance.

On its eleventh day, Pichaikkaran 2 is expected to generate a net earning of approximately ₹1.29 Cr in India across all languages.

Here is a breakdown of the film's 11-day box office collection in India:

Day 1: ₹6 Cr

Day 2: ₹5.65 Cr

Day 3: ₹6.3 Cr

Day 4: ₹2.55 Cr

Day 5: ₹2.1 Cr

Day 6: ₹1.95 Cr

Day 7: ₹1.63 Cr

Week 1 Collection: ₹26.18 Cr

Day 8: ₹1.3 Cr

Day 9: ₹1.7 Cr

Day 10: ₹1.78 Cr

Day 11: ₹1.29 Cr

Total: ₹32.25 Cr

Vijay Antony, the multi-talented director of Pichaikkaran 2, organized a special celebration in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, to commemorate the film's success. The team hosted a feast at an upscale restaurant for individuals living on the streets of the area. Vijay Antony himself served food to the guests, capturing memorable moments with them. This heartwarming gesture followed his earlier acts of distributing slippers and blankets to beggars in Tirupati.

While the Tamil version of the film received a mixed response, the Telugu-dubbed version, Bichagadu 2, has garnered positive feedback, indicating a promising journey ahead. Encouraged by this, the makers plan to dub the movie in Malayalam and Kannada as well. Pichaikkaran 2 marks Vijay Antony's directorial debut and serves as a sequel to his 2016 superhit film, Pichaikkaran. The movie features Kavya Thapar, Radha Ravi, Y.G. Mahendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, Dev Gill, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles, with Vijay Antony also handling the editing and composing responsibilities.