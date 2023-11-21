Big B goes speechless as 11-yr-old 'KBC 15' contestant reveals his reason to 'time travel'

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the knowledge-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', was at a loss of words after hearing 11-year-old boy's reason to time travel.

In the juniors special segment of KBC, 11-year-old Akshay Anand from Darbhanga, Bihar, grabbed his place on the hot seat.

Big B said: "He is just 11 years old, and hails from Darbhanga, Bihar. He is studying in the sixth grade."

The actor further explained the new rules for the children special episode, saying, "In place of rupees, you will earn points as you have not attained 18 years of age. So, you'll be earning points. The points you win will be accumulated. When you will turn 18 years old, they'll be converted into rupees and transferred to your account."

During the conversation, the little contestant said: "I want to tell you something. Regarding your recent movie 'Brahmastra'. I loved it. Your acting and hairstyle in the movie were amazing. I was really surprised to see the many 'astras' (weapons). 'Vanarastra', Nandiastra', 'Agniastra'. I really loved it."

Amitabh: "Which was your favourite 'astra'?"

Contestant: "If l'had to pick an 'astra' it'd be time travel. Actually, my mom passed away a few days ago. She had cancer and was undergoing treatment. She lived in Varanasi so she could avail of the treatment. I used to live in Darbhanga is with my dad. I'd use time travel to meet my mother."

The 81-year-old actor said: "I wish it was possible, Akshay. But let me tell you that your mother can watch you from wherever she is. And you have her blessings. You have made it to the show with your mother's blessings.

"Her love, affection and blessing are with you. Play well so that she's happy with you. She sure is happy with you but you can make her happier," added the actor.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.