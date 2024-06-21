Big B touches Ashwini Dutt feet; captivates everyone

At the "Kalki 2898 AD" pre-release event in Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan’s unexpected gesture of touching producer Ashwini Dutt's feet captivated everyone. This act of respect, which even surprised Ashwini Dutt, has garnered widespread admiration. Director Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter, expressing his astonishment, noting he had never seen Big B do this for any other producer.

Ashwini Dutt responded with a heartfelt message, expressing profound gratitude and humility. He acknowledged Amitabh Bachchan's immense stature, attributing the gesture to his deep affection and magnanimous spirit. Dutt described the moment as a sacred emblem of their eternal bond, praising Bachchan's purity and ethereal touch. He concluded by saluting the legend, acknowledging his timeless status.

Netizens have been deeply moved by this exchange, highlighting the mutual respect and admiration between the two icons. As the second trailer of "Kalki 2898 AD" is set to release tomorrow at 6 PM, this heartwarming episode further heightens anticipation for the film, showcasing the exceptional bond between these legends and adding excitement to the cinematic journey ahead.