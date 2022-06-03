Big News: Shah Rukh Announces His Next 'Jawan' With Kollywood's Ace Filmmaker Atlee

It's great news for all the fans of Bollywood's Badshah King Shah Rukh Khan… He is away from the big screens from a couple of years. But now, he is all set to entertain his fans with interesting projects. Already his Pathaan movie is in post-production works and now he announced his next movie 'Jawan' with the ace director Atlee and surprised his fans. The makers also dropped the title teaser and showcased SRK in a complete action mode covering himself with a jute cloth!



Shah Rukh Khan also shared the title teaser on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with announcing his next movie, SRK also wrote, "An action-packed 2023!!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @gaurikhan @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt https://bit.ly/JawanAnnouncement".

Going with the teaser, it unveiled Shah Rukh in a complete rugged avatar. He is seen in his den and then covers his face and one eye with a jute cloth. Then he unveils his guns and rifles placed on the table and is all set for his mission. In the end, he is seen waiting at a metro station! On the whole, the title teaser raised the expectations on the movie and promised to deliver a complete action thriller.

On the other hand, Anirudh Ravichander also expressed his happiness as he is all set to tune the songs for this movie and work with SRK. "Dreams do come true! Scoring music for the Badshah himself @iamsrk Thank you and so proud of my brother @Atlee_dir and this is going to be too special for us. Here is #Jawan teaser - https://bit.ly/JawanAnnouncement Please bless us all @RedChilliesEnt".

Even director Atlee is also happy as he is all set to work with Shah Rukh… "Feeling emotional, excited & blessed. Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. @iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan https://bit.ly/JawanAnnouncement Releasing on 2nd June 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt".

This is the makers' tweet… They also expressed their happiness and wrote, "When @iamsrk and @atlee_dir come together, it's bound to blow your mind. Get ready for the action entertainer #Jawan, in cinemas on 2nd June 2023! https://bit.ly/JawanAnnouncement Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @gaurikhan @VenkyMysore".

Speaking about the movie Shah Rukh said, "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what's to come".

Director Atlee also opened up creating the film and said, "Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven into create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before".

So, Jawan movie is being directed by Atlee and is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Along with the title announcement itself, the makers also dropped the release date. So, this movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 2nd June, 2023 and it will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The details of the other cast and crew will be unveiled soon!