Bigg Boss 15: Pratik, Tejasswi in war of words during Ticket To Finale task

It seems the fight in 'Bigg Boss 15' is not coming to an end. After the verbal spat between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty, the upcoming episode will see Tejasswi squaring off with Pratik in the new cycle task.

In the last episode it was seen that Shamita has downgraded Tejasswi to a non-VIP contestant. Now, she is trying to get it back.

Both Pratik and Tejasswi are building their own cycles. Partik tries to stop Tejasswi from putting the stand on the cycle, and Tejasswi angrily tells him: "Why you hate me so much?" She violently stops him from completing his task.

Pratik complains: "She is trying to hit me on my hand. She is Tejasswi Prakash. You are smacking my hand with an iron."

However Pratik Sehajpal is the new VIP contestant.

Meanwhile as soon as the task begins, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat, who have been good friends throughout the season, also starts battling each other. Shamita angrily tells Nishant: "If you want to play, its fine otherwise go to hell."

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.