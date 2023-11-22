'Bigg Boss 17’: Bollywood celebs’ BFF Orry to enter show as guest

Mumbai: Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, will be seen entering the show on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'.



It is not clear if Orry will be entering as a wild card contestant. However sources said that he will be seen as a guest in the show.

Orry will be seen spending some quality time with the housemates in the show in the coming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Orry gained the spotlight after pictures of him with every celebrity in B-Town went viral. He is best friends with Nysa Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, among others.

He will also be seen sharing stage with host Salman Khan. The two will also share some banter-filled moments.

This week eviction too will take place. After the nomination task, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Arya, Sana Raees Khan and Jigna Vora received maximum votes for eviction.

The show airs on Colors and JioCinema.