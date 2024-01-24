Live
- Surprise results to come from South India in Lok Sabha polls: Bommai
- United Electricity Contract Workers Union (UECW) convention wall papers unveiled
- Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown results in record 13.1 mn paid users in Q4 2023
- Adani Group to invest in various public sectors of Nepal: Minister
- Ways to use rose water for skin
- Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy meets disgruntled leaders in Kadiri assures posts
- Every girl deserves a chance to pursue her goals: Aishwarya Khare
- Focus on simplifying music while upholding its intrinsic values: Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan
- LU to introduce AI as vocational course
- Pre-Budget Expectation 2024-25: Here’s what education sector expect
Just In
'Bigg boss 17': Vicky Jain gets eliminated, wife Ankita Lokhande becomes a finalist
Days before the grand finale of reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' on January 28, Vicky Jain, who made it to the top 6 has been evicted. In the latest...
Days before the grand finale of reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' on January 28, Vicky Jain, who made it to the top 6 has been evicted.
In the latest episode, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky, Ankita, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty were asked to come to the activity room for the final nominations and eviction for the season.
The housemates were called one-by-one to take out their fate which were hanging inside birdhouses. Abhishek was declared as the first finalist, followed by Munawar and Mannara.
Later, Ankita, Vicky and Arun were called. Vicky said he was eliminated, leaving Ankita very shocked and sad. She was seen crying and not letting him go.
Before Vicky stepped out of the house, he told everyone to take care of Ankita, who in return said don't party when he is out.
She also shared that she finds Vicky as the winner as he played really well as he came without any following. And added that from now on, she will be called Vicky Jain's wife.