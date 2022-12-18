Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale: Rohit Gets Eliminated In The First Round

The grand finale episode of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6th season began with the great dance performances of the earlier eliminated contestants. First, Arjun and Vasanti heated up the floor and then Marina and Sudeepa did their best. Then comes Abhinaya with a special dance number. Geetu and Arohi danced to the "What Laga Denge…" song and lightened up the show.



Next, host Nagarjuna who looked classy in the black outfit had a small chat with the ex-contestants and asked their whereabouts. Geetu, Shani, Aditya, Raj, Chanti, Sudeepa and others were happy to speak with Nag. Finally entered the mid-week eliminated Sri Satya. The host also interacted with the family members of the top 5 contestants.

Well, now, the host took us into the BB house and the finalists entertained us with their amazing dance performances and showcased nook and corner of the house introduced themselves! They also interacted with the eliminated contestants and had fun!

The special AV presented for the finalists is just awesome and made them go teary-eyed. Then Nagarjuna asked the finalists to choose their favourite places.

• Keerthi picked the VIP balcony

• Rohit voted for the VIP balcony itself saying it's a relaxing place!

• Srihan picked the kitchen as he said he loved to cook in the house!

• Revanth picked the garden area and said that it's the place for games and called it the most memorable place too!

• Finally Adi Reddy said red seating area!

Thereafter Nagarjuna asks finalists to honour the ex-contestants with a few titles.

• Revanth gives 'Best Cook' award to Marina

• Adi Reddy gives 'Best Dancer' award to Faima

• Keerthi gives 'Best Sleeper' award to Satya

• Rohit gives 'Best Gamer' award to Raj

• Srihan gives 'Best Lover' award to Arjun Kalyan

After a small break, the host unveiled the prestigious Bigg Boss 6 trophy and once again mentioned that the winner will bag Rs 50 lakhs prize money, a Suvarnabhumi plot and a Maruti car!

Next VJ Sunny makes his entry… He creates a fun aura on the stage and also shares his excitement and life after winning the Bigg Boss trophy.

Now, it's the biggest moment of the episode as Karthikeya 2 hero Nikhil made his entry. Nag asks him to make his entry into the house and bring the eliminated contestant from the house along with him.

He received a warm welcome and entered with a group of energetic dancers. He places the red hat on Rohit and announces that he is eliminated.

Rohit is back on the stage and says that he is happy to be part of Bigg Boss and enter the finale. He heads back to the eliminated contestants place with all smiles.