Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Nominations: The Blame Game Makes Inaya And 9 Others Drop In The Danger Zone…

The sixth season of the Bigg Boss Telugu is full on fire on Monday as the contestants blamed each other in the nominations task. The episode was full of blaming game and most of them nominated Geetu for her last week's sanchalak actions and Inaya blaming her for RJ Surya's elimination.



Earlier we witnessed the aggressive game of the contestants in the eighth week. The fish collection task was full of twists and turns as Bigg Boss assigned the contestants unique games to top the race of captaincy task. Unfortunately Geetu and Adi Reddy stood last in the first round itself but the mastermind showed off her game play after turning into the sanchalak aka umpire. Instead of monitoring contestants' game, she was also involved in the game and collected fishes. She also swapped Revanth – Inaya and Srihan – Sri Satya's fishes and showcased her skills in the game. But she also got blamed by the contestants and even the host Nagarjuna warned her for being an inefficient sanchalak.

Coming to the ninth week nominations, Inaya and Geetu bagged most of the contestants votes and the task was also filled with heated arguments…

Bigg Boss asked the contestants to break 2 pots each placing them on the sticks that were placed near contestants. Check out the nominated contestants list for the ninth week…

• Geetu – Rohith and Marina: She blamed them for playing together in the fish collecting task and also said Rohith is all confusing!

• Revanth – Inaya and Keerti: He said that Inaya blamed him for not allowing her take up the captaincy task. He also said that Keerti used some bad word and thus he nominated her!

• Adi Reddy – Inaya and Revanth: He said Inaya as the fakest contestant of this season. He also nominated Revanth saying that he is best and strongest contestant of the season and put up some points from the fish collecting task.

• Marina – Sri Satya and Geetu: She said that Satya is frequently pointing out on a personal side saying that she and Rohith are playing as a team. She also nominated Geetu pointing out sanchalak element.

• Bala Aditya – Sri Satya and Faima: He voted Sri Satya pointing out an element of the fish task. He also nominated Faima saying that her comedy levels are going out of the decency line.

• Keerthi – Geetu and Revanth: She blamed Geetu for sanchalak task and broke the pot of Revanth arguing with him doling out some points!

• Rohith – Geetu and Sri Satya: He said that they didn't play as a team pointing out Marina name. He also said that Sri Satya's reaction at a point of time in the fish task and nominated her.

• Vasanti – Geetu and Revanth: She also nominated Geetu for the same reason and broke the pot of Revanth saying that he is being aggressive in the game.

• Raj – Geetu and Bala Aditya: The same reason made Geetu get nominated again. Raj also voted Bala Aditya as they were weak in the game and stood second last in the task.

• Faima – Bala Aditya and Inaya: She nominated Bala Aditya saying that his goodness is being over loaded in the game. She also voted to Inaya saying that she nominated Surya but showed off her love on him after he got nominated!

• Sri Satya – Bala Aditya and Inaya: She pointed out a few points in the game and voted for Aditya. She then pointed out Inaya saying that she lied about her cooking skills.

• Inaya – Geetu and Adi Reddy: She said that Geetu swapped her friends and showed of her support in the game. She also nominated Adi Reddy arguing with him.

• Srihan – Keerti and Inaya: He said that Keerti lacked humanity in the fish collecting task. He also argued with Inaya saying that she is a chameleon!

On the whole there are a total of 10 members in the nominations:

1. Bala Aditya

2. Inaya

3. Revanth

4. Geetu

5. Faima

6. Sri Satya

7. Rohith

8. Adi Reddy

9. Marina

10. Keerthi