Live
- Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: ‘Watching this legend at work’
- TS Martyrs' memorial to be inaugurated on Thursday
- ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Falaq Naaz gets chosen as the first captain
- Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby boy
- Mindfulness and Well-being Experts Who Inspire Transformation
- AI Teddy Bears to read children bedtime stories in future
- Social justice is in Religious ideology is out! Karnataka elections show the way
- 30-Year-Old Became First Transgender Advocate Of Karnataka
- Healthy breakfast options to fuel your yoga practice
- Yoga a solution to major health concerns
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Falaq Naaz gets chosen as the first captain
Highlights
Television actress and Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz has become the first captain of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house.
Television actress and Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz has become the first captain of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house.
In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, the captaincy task took place. The selection of the captain was given to "captain makers" Abhishek Malhan and Cyrus Broacha.
Abhishek took Akanksha Puri's name, while Cyrus vouched for Falaq as the candidate for captaincy. There were heated discussions among the housemates over this.
Falaq won and was feted with the title of the very first captain of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house.
On the other hand, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev are nominated for eviction.
'Bigg Boss OTT 2' airs on Jio Cinema.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS