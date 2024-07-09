Live
- Allahabad High Court to hear Gyanvapi plea on August 12
- Times Square Celebration: Indian Diaspora cheers India's decade of growth & PM Modi's global influence
- Coal Ministry allots 19 mine voids to power plants for dumping fly ash
- Misleading ads case: Patanjali tells SC that it has withdrawn sales and advertisements of banned products
- Schoolnet acquires private school-focused AI edtech firm Genius Teacher
- Putin thanks PM Modi for making efforts to resolve Ukrainian crisis
- OMR sheets in teachers’ exams destroyed on Manik Bhattacharya’s order: WBBPE tells HC
- MHA extends ban on Gurpatwant Pannun's 'Sikhs for Justice' for 5 years
- Football: India lose 1-2 in close battle with Myanmar in international friendly
- UP to host regional consultation program on natural farming & agricultural science
Just In
'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Lovekesh Kataria secretly re-appointed 'baharwala’
Content creator Lovekesh Kataria is not evicted and has been re-appointed as the "baharwala" by the voice of Bigg Boss. He even saved a housemate from mid-week eviction with the undercover task.
Mumbai: Content creator Lovekesh Kataria is not evicted and has been re-appointed as the "baharwala" by the voice of Bigg Boss. He even saved a housemate from mid-week eviction with the undercover task.
On Tuesday morning, a promo from the channel showed that Lovekesh’s friend Vishal Pandey correctly guessed that he was the "baharwala" and put him in the danger zone.
Bigg Boss then asked the housemates about evicting Lovekesh, to which Ranveer Shorey, Chandrika Dixit, and Armaan Malik were seen raising their hands in agreement.
However, Lovekesh was saved by the audience and did not have to leave the house.
The voice of Bigg Boss re-appointed Lovekesh as the baharwala again, but in secrecy. Finding the new baharwala has led to confusion.
As the baharwala, Lovekesh had the power to save nominated housemates Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, and Deepak Chaurasia from mid-week eviction. However, in return, he had to give away half of the house's rations.
In the upcoming episode, Naezy will also be seen talking about his personal life with his friend Sana Makbul.
Sana asks Naezy about his past relationships, to which he shares that he has never dated anyone because he always wanted to wait for the one he could marry.
Previously evicted housemates include Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani.
The show airs on JioCinema Premium.