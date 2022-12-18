Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Adi Reddy Is The Second Eliminated Contestant Of The Finale Episode

After Rohit's elimination, host Nagarjuna welcomed yesteryear's actress Radha with all smiles. She shared her experiences with the host and the audience all about her love for dance. Well, she is now the judge of the most-awaited Bigg Boss dance show 'BB Jodi' and thus the new reality show is also promoted on the stage. Bala Aditya got a chance to share the stage with Radha and he also shook his legs for a popular song "Radha Radha…".



Next, the stage is set for Bollywood's glam doll Urvashi Rautela's amazing dance performance. Then host Nagarjuna welcomes the Dhamaka lead pair Ravi Teja and Sree Leela. He also praised Sree Leela's dance performance and the pair revealed some BTS funny scenes of the movie. Mass Maharaja also revealed that his first cheque was signed by Nag as he worked as an assistant director for his movie.

Ravi and Sree Leela are introduced to the top four finalists and then they had a few funny moments. Revanth stole the show with his amazing crooning.

He then assigned Ravi Teja the task of bringing one more contestant from the BB house.

• Keerthi cuts the rope and is safe!

• Revanth also cuts the rope and is safe!

• Sree Leela asks Adi Reddy and Srihan to cut the rope and unfortunately Adi is eliminated!

Then Sree Leela bids adieu to the stage and show. Adi Reddy also turns emotional while leaving the house.