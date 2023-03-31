Dheekshith Shetty Biography: Age, Family, Early Life, Career, Serial, Movies, Short films, Awards, Photos

Dheekshith Shetty Biography:

Dheekshith Shetty is an Indian actor known for his work in the film industry. He was born on September 12th, 1990, and is currently 32 years old. His real name is simply Dheekshith, but he is also known by the nickname Dheekshith Shetty.

Dheekshith Shetty Family:

Dheekshith Shetty's family details are yet to be updated. He is currently unmarried, and there is no information available about his past relationships. He follows Hinduism as his religion.





Dheekshith Shetty Early Life:

Dheekshith Shetty completed his education with a degree in Law. He attended Maria Sadan Public School for his schooling and went on to pursue higher education at MES College of Arts, Commerce, and Science, as well as University Law College in Bangalore.

Dancing is one of Dheekshith Shetty's hobbies. He was born in Kundapur, Udupi, Karnataka, and currently resides in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. He holds Indian nationality.

Dheekshith Shetty Career:

Dheekshith Shetty is a well-known Indian actor and dancer who predominantly works in the Kannada and Telugu film industry. He rose to fame after making his acting debut in the popular serial "Naagini" on Zee Kannada, which helped him gain a massive fan following. His breakthrough role came in the film "Dia," in which he starred alongside Kushee Ravi. Since then, he has acted in several films, including the highly anticipated "Dasara" alongside Nani, and "Mugguru Monagallu."

Apart from his acting career, Dheekshith has also showcased his dancing skills by participating in the reality show "Dance Karnataka Dance Season 2" on Zee Kannada, where he emerged as the winner. He has also been featured in various short films, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Awards and Nominations:

Dance Karnataka Dance-Won

Dia, South Indian International Movie Awards Best Supporting Actor – Kannada Nominated

interesting facts about Dheekshith Shetty:

He is an ardent fan of the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Dheekshith has a passion for bike riding and loves to go on long rides whenever he gets the chance.

He is quite active on social media platforms such as Instagram and often shares updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his upcoming projects with his fans and followers.

As of 2023, his Instagram account boasts more than 110K followers, making him one of the popular actors on social media.





Serials:



Preethi Endaren

Saakshi

Naagini Arjun

Dance Karnataka Dance

Short Films:

Oh Fish

Navabelaku

Smile

Movies:

Dia

Mugguru Monagallu

The Rose Villa

Meet Cute

Dasara

Blink

KTM

Sheegrameva Kalyana Praptirasthu

Strawberry























