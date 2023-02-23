Kangana Ranaut Biography: Age, Career, Net Worth, Movies, Awards, Relationship, Assets.

Kangana Ranaut Early Life:

Kangana Ranaut was born on March 23, 1987, in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh to Asha Ranaut, a school teacher, and Amardeep Ranaut, a businessman. She has an elder sister named Rangoli Chandel, who has been working as her manager since 2014, and a younger brother named Akshat. As a child, Kangana was known for her stubborn and rebellious nature. She completed her education at DAV School in Chandigarh and moved to Delhi at the age of 16 to pursue her career. However, her parents did not support her aspirations, and her father, in particular, viewed her dreams as aimless and refused to provide any assistance, causing a strain on their relationship. It was only after the release of the film "Life in a... Metro" in 2007 that Kangana was able to reconcile with her family.

Kangana Ranaut Career:

From 2004 to 2008, Kangana Ranaut was set to make her film debut in the movie "I Love You Boss" in 2004, but she also auditioned for the lead role in "Gangster: A Love Story". Although she was initially rejected, she was eventually given the role when the actress who was supposed to play it couldn't. The film was a commercial and critical success, with Kangana winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, among others. Her next film, "Woh Lamhe..." in 2006, received rave reviews from critics but was a box-office flop. She rebounded with the film "Fashion" in 2008, which grossed 600 million rupees worldwide and earned her several awards, including The National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

From 2009 to 2012, Kangana's 2009 film "Raaz: The Mystery Continues" was an average grosser, while her 2010 film "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai" was a commercial and critical success. She then sought to move away from playing neurotic characters and landed the lead role in the romantic comedy "Tanu Weds Manu" in 2011. While the film received mixed reviews, Kangana's performance was praised, and she received several Best Actress nominations. However, her subsequent releases, including "Game," "Double Dhamaal," "Rascals," "Miley Naa Miley Hum," and "Tezz," were all box-office flops, with critics panning her performances.

From 2013 to 2015, Kangana had a brief role in "Shootout at Wadala," where she received critical acclaim despite the male-centric nature of the film. She gained massive popularity in the film "Krrish 3," which became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of all time. In 2014, she starred in the movie "Queen," which solidified her position as a leading actress in the industry. The film received positive reviews from critics, exceeded expectations at the box office, and won her the Filmfare Award and the National Award for Best Actress. The film has been recognized as a significant feminist work. In 2015, Kangana starred in "Tanu Weds Manu Returns," which became the highest-grossing Bollywood film featuring a female protagonist. Her performance earned her the Filmfare Critics Award and the National Film Award for Best Actress.

From 2017 to 2022, Kangana won her fourth National Award for Best Actress at the 67th National Film Awards for her role in "Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi," which was released in 2019. She founded her production company, Manikarnika Films, in 2022 and appeared in the biopic "Thalaivi," which received mixed reviews from critics. In 2022, she hosted a reality show called "Lock Up." Her next film, "Dhakkad," was a box-office disaster, making it her eighth flop in her last nine films. Critics have suggested that her popularity is waning.





Kangana Ranaut Assets:

According to various sources, Kangana Ranaut is reported to have numerous assets, including properties and cars. She reportedly owns a luxury designer house in Palli, Mumbai, which is estimated to be worth about 20 Crores. In addition, she has a property and house in Manali, known as the "Mandi house," which is reportedly worth 30 Crores. The actress also owns her own production house called Manikarnika Films, and her net worth is estimated to be 48 Crores. Along with these properties, she also reportedly owns multiple real estate properties throughout the country. Furthermore, she has an impressive collection of luxury cars, including a BMW 7-Series 730LD worth 1.30 Crore INR, a Mercedes GLE 350D SUV worth 1 Crore INR, and an Audi Q3 worth 43.61 Lakhs INR.





Kangana Ranaut Relationship:

Kangana Ranaut's past relationships have been a topic of discussion in the media. She was in a relationship with Aditya Pancholi, a married man who reportedly has cases of physical assault and rape against him. In 2007, Kangana filed a police complaint against him for physically assaulting her while he was under the influence of alcohol. However, the trial is yet to begin. She then had a brief relationship with Adhyayan Suman, her co-star in the film Raaz: The Mystery Continues, which ended the following year. From 2010 to 2012, she had a long-distance relationship with Nicholas Lafferty, an English doctor, but they separated amicably. Kangana has since made it clear that she has no interest in getting married and does not want to be tied down by a relationship.





Kangana Ranaut Top 10 Movies list:

Krrish 3 – 244.05 Crore

Tanu Weds Manu Returns- 150.71 Crore

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi – 98.02 Crore

Queen- 60.83 Crore

Shootout at Wadala- 58.65 Crore

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai- 55.46 Crore

Double Dhamaal- 44.41 Crore

Tanu Weds Manu- 36.52 Crore

Judgemental Hai Kya – 34.45 Crore

Rascals- 32.60 Crore





Kangana Ranaut Networth:

Kangana Ranaut's net worth is estimated to be $13 Million, which is approximately 103 Crores in Indian Rupees. The actress earns over 1.5 Crore per month and more than 15 Crores per year. Her income reportedly comes mainly from brand endorsements and films. She charges around 2-3 Crores per movie, which also includes a share in the profits. For brand endorsements, she charges between 3-3.5 Crores.

Kangana Ranaut Awards:

Kangana Ranaut is a prominent actress in the Indian film industry, with a focus on female-centric films. She has won numerous accolades, including National Awards and Filmfare Awards, and has been featured six times in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. Additionally, she has been honored with the Padma Shri, which is the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

