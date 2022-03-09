Pooja Hegde Biography : Age, Movielist, Family, Wiki

Pooja Hegde is an Indian actress and a model who predominantly appeared in Telugu and Hindi language films. On 13 October 1990, she was born in Bombay, Maharashtra, in Tulu speaking Bunt family and is fluent in Tulu, English, Hindi. She studied at MMK College and regularly participated in dance and fashion shows. Hegde participated in the Miss India competition in 2009 but got eliminated. She re-applied to the competition in the following year and stood as a 2nd runner-up in Miss Universe India 2010, also crowned as Miss India South Glamorous Hair 2010.













She started her acting career with her debut in a Tamil superhero film 'Mugamoodi' in 2012, and then her 2nd film was her debut in the Telugu film industry as the lead of the film 'Oka Laila Kosam' 2014. She also stood herself in the Hindi Telugu film industry or Bollywood with her debut in Mohenjo Daro's film, starring Hrithik Roshan in 2014. She was one of the busiest heroines in Tollywood recently, being part of commercial successes like 'Ala Vaikuntapuram lo'2020, ' DJ ' 2017, 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' 2018 and 'Radhe Shyam' with Pan-Indian fame Prabhas in 2022.













This 31-year-old actress's upcoming projects include 'Acharya' from Telugu, 'Cirkus' and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in Bollywood. She won 6 awards like Lux Golden Rose Awards as best debutante of the year for Mohenjo Daro in 2016, Zee Golden awards as Entertainer of the Year for D.J. in 2017, Sakshi Excellence Awards as Best actress in 2019 for Aravindha Sameth, Zee Cine Awards Telugu as Favourite actress for 'Maharshi' in 2020, Sakshi Excellence Award as Best Actress and South Indian International Movie Awards for 'Ala Vaikuntapuramloo' in 2021.















