Prakash Raj Biography: Age, Family, Movies, News, Awards

Prakash Raj is an Indian film actor, film director, and producer who works mainly in South Indian films. He was born on March 26, 1965, in Bangalore, India. Prakash Raj started his career as a theatre actor and made his debut in the film industry with the Kannada film "Olavu Moodidaga" in the year 1986. He has worked in a variety of Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. He has acted in over 200 films and has received several awards and nominations for his performances.





Prakash Raj's acting skills and versatility have made him one of the most sought-after actors in South India. He has received several awards for his performances including six Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actor, two Nandi Awards for Best Supporting Actor, and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor. He is also a recipient of the prestigious Padma Sri award which is the fourth-highest civilian award in India.





In addition to his acting career, Prakash Raj is also a successful film director and producer. He has directed several films in different languages, including the critically acclaimed Tamil film "Dhaya". He has also produced several successful films, including the Kannada film "Naanu Nanna Kanasu" which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada.





Prakash Raj is known for his social and political activism. He is a vocal critic of the Indian government and has taken part in several protests and demonstrations. He has also been actively involved in various social causes and has supported many charitable organizations. He is also the founder of an NGO called "Prakash Raj Foundation" which works towards the development of rural communities.





Prakash Raj is married to Lalitha Kumari and has four children. He is a versatile actor and has played a wide range of characters in his career. He is considered one of the finest actors in South Indian cinema and is revered by fans for his dedication and hard work. Despite his busy schedule, Prakash Raj finds time for his family and is known for his down-to-earth personality.





In conclusion, Prakash Raj is a versatile and talented actor who has made a significant contribution to the Indian film industry. He is a versatile actor who has acted in a wide range of genres and has received several awards and nominations for his performances. He is also a successful film director and producer and is known for his social and political activism. He is an inspiration to aspiring actors and is loved by fans for his hard work, dedication, and down-to-earth personality.

List of Prakash Raj Movies:

Ramachaari

Anukoolakkobba Ganda

Keralida Kesari

Chamatkara

Mallige Hoove

Harakeya Kuri

Tropical Heat

Duet

Nishkarsha

Lockup Death

Nila

Thekkekara Superfast

Thalaivanin Arulullam

Bombay

Sankalpam

Pullakuttikaran

Aasai

Seethanam

Kalki

The Prince

Priyam

Muthina Haara

Sahanam

Gunshot

Vinodam

Janani

Indraprastham

Pavithra Bandham

Vishwanath

Poomani

Alexander

Suswagatham

Hitler

Iruvar

Minsara Kanavu

Mommaga

Aravindhan

Oru Yathramozhi

Raasi

Dhinamum Ennai Gavani

V.I.P.

Nandhini

Nagamandala

Nerrukku Ner

Pellichesukundam

Paththini

Vidukathai

Anthapuram

Santhosham

Kavalai Padathe Sagodhara

Swarnamukhi

Choodalani Vundi

Yaare Neenu Cheluve

Sandhippoma

Senthooram

Sollamale

Gurupaarvai

Kanasalu Neene Manasalu Neene

Shanti Shanti Shanti

Preethsod Thappa

Manasichi Choodu

Sneham Kosam

En Swaasa Kaatrae

Padayappa

Veedu Samanyudu Kaadu

Rajakumarudu

Anthapuram

P

Rajasthan

Preminchedi Endukamma

Samudram

Z

Title

Kshemamga Velli Labhamga Randi

Sanchalanam

Appu

Badri

Manoharam

Real Story

Sardukupodaam Randi

Adavi Chukka

Chamundi

Moodu Mukkalaata

Chinna Chinna Kannile

Azad

Vaanavil

Thank You

Bachi

Chiru Navvutho

Tirumala Tirupati Venkatesa

Mrugaraju

Vanchinathan

Maa Aavida Meeda Ottu Mee Aavida Chala Manchidi

Murari

Usire

Rishi

Little John

Dosth

Ammai Kosam

Premakke Sai

Bhalevadivi Basu

Nuvvu Naaku Nachav

Alli Thandha Vaanam

Premaku Swagatam

Kannathil Muthamittal

Ekangi

Dhaya

Hai

Adrustam

Indra

Idiot

Shakti – The Power

Atithi

Album

Nuvve Nuvve

Bobby

Kadhal Azhivathillai

Khadgam

I Love You Da

Rifles

Chokka Thangam

Okkadu

Juniors

Fools

Gangotri

Dil

Kadhal Sadugudu

Sanchalanam

Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi

Nijam

Simhachalam

Charminar

Tagore

Naam

Preethi Prema Pranaya

Sivamani

Varsham

Lakshmi Narasimha

Athade Oka Sainyam

Khakee

Thekkekkara Superfast

Seenu Vasanthi Lakshmi

Ghilli

Samba

Koduku

Yagnam

Sri Anjaneyam

Bimba

Shart: The Challenge

Naa Autograph

Intlo Srimathi Veedhilo Kumari

Vasool Raja MBBS

Azhagiya Theeye

Arjun

Giri

M. Kumaran Son Of Mahalakshmi

Konchem Touchlo Vunte Cheputanu

Vidyarthi

Mass

Ayya

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

Dhana 51

Sankranthi

Chakram

Bunny

Subhash Chandra Bose

Athanokkade

Bhadra

Amudhae

Arinthum Ariyamalum

Andarivaadu

Anniyan

Athadu

Ponniyin Selvan

Pandipada

Political Rowdy

Aadum Koothu

Bhageeratha

Sivakasi

Paramasivan

Aathi

Saravana

Idhaya Thirudan

Suyetchai MLA

Ajay

Illalu Priyurala

Pokiri

Veerabhadra

Thalainagaram

Parijatham

Vikramarkudu

Ashok

Bommarillu

Aran

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

Perarasu

Stalin

Vathiyar

Sainikudu

Khatarnak

Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam

Rakhi

Poi

Pokkiri

Lee

Mozhi

Viyabari

Aadivaram Adavallaku Selavu

Jagadam

Munna

Veerappu

Aarya

Chirutha

Kanna

Bheemaa

Velli Thirai

Jalsa

Santosh Subramaniam

Arai En 305-il Kadavul

Kantri

Parugu

Saroja

Rainbow

Alibhabha

Pandhayam

Kotha Bangaru Lokam

Kanchivaram

Abhiyum Naanum

Panchamirtham

Villu

Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam

Thoranai

Pistha

Malai Malai

Anjaneyulu

Josh

Wanted

Solla Solla Inikkum

Mathiya Chennai

Katha

Title

Naanu Nanna Kanasu

Singam

Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai

Hoo

Kadhalagi

Golimaar

Brindaavanam

Khaleja

Anwar

Elektra

Collector Gari Bharya

Magizhchi

Orange

Chutti Chathan

Mirapakaay

Payanam

Gaganam

Vastadu Naa Raju

Wanted

Dongala Mutha

Ponnar Shankar

Ko

Mr. Perfect

Vaanam

Dhool

Engeyum Kaadhal

Puttakkana Highway

Rajadhani

Badrinaadh

Pillaiyar Theru Kadaisi Veedu

Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap

Venghai

Singham

Rowthiram

Mr. Rascal

Dookudu

Oosaravelli

Solo

Prarthane

Businessman

Bodyguard

Dhoni

Saguni

Devudu Chesina Manushulu

Julayi

Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu

Dhamarukam

Dabangg 2

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Mumbai Mirror

Ongole Githa

Chennaiyil Oru Naal

Gouravam

Thillu Mullu

Balupu

Thulli Vilayadu

Policegiri

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Zanjeer

Thoofan

Rajjo

Singh Saab the Great

Heart Attack

Crazy Star

Race Gurram

Heropanti

Un Samayal Arayil

Ulavacharu Biriyani

Oggarane

Alludu Seenu

Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham

Entertainment

Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam

Govindudu Andarivadele

Power

Mukunda

Temper

S/O Satyamurthy

Pulan Visaranai 2

JK Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai

O Kadhal Kanmani

Lion

Ranna

Vinavayya Ramayya

Rudhramadevi

Mr. Airavata

Thoonga Vanam

Cheekati Rajyam

Inji Iduppazhagi

Size Zero

Boologam

Bangalore Naatkal

Priyanka

Speedunnodu

Devara Nadalli

CandyFlip

Shourya

Oopiri

Thozha

Attack

Manithan

Ko 2

Rajadhi Raja

Srirastu Subhamastu

Kotigobba 2

Mudinja Ivana Pudi

Idolle Ramayana

Mana Oori Ramayanam

Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru

Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi

Shatamanam Bhavati

Dwarka

Yaakkai

Raajakumara

Achayans

Aaradugula Bullet

Vanamagan

Nakshatram

Ungarala Rambabu

Golmaal Again

Raja The Great

Gowdru Hotel

Richie

Velaikkaran

Kalavadiya Pozhudugal

Jai Simha

Prema Baraha

Sollividava

Rangasthalam

Seizer

Mohanlal

Bharat Ane Nenu

Mahanati

Sometimes

Traffic Ramasamy

Goodachari

Srinivasa Kalyanam

60 Vayadu Maaniram

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Hello Guru Prema Kosame

Sei

Odiyan

N. T. R.

F2: Fun and Frustration

9

Dev

Athiran

Maharshi

1st Rank Raju

Asuran

Azhiyatha Kolangal 2

Venky Mama

Ruler

Title

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mayabazar 2016

Alludu Adhurs

Yuvarathnaa

Vakeel Saab

Jai Bhim

Annaatthe

Enemy

Clap

Pada

Attack

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Shekar

Major

Rashtra Kavach Om

Bimbisara

Sita Ramam

Poikkal Kuthirai

Viruman

Thiruchitrambalam

Ponniyin Selvan

Salaam Venky

Varisu

Waltair Veerayya