Priyanka Arul Mohan Biography: Age, Personal Life, Career, Height, Weight, Net Worth, Movies, Photos

Priyanka Arul Mohan Biography:

Priyanka Arul Mohan is an Indian film actress known for her work in Telugu and Tamil movies.

Priyanka Arul Mohan Personal Life:

Priyanka Arul Mohan was born on November 20, 1994, which makes her 28 years old as of 2023 to Arul Mohan and Krishna Mohan. She grew up in a middle-class family in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, and Priyanka completed her schooling at Sishya School in Chennai and earned her degree from SRM Institute of Science and Technology and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Priyanka Arul Mohan Career:

In 2019, Priyanka made her acting debut in Kannada cinema with the lead role in the "Ondh Kathe Hella" movie. She then made her debut in Tollywood with "Nani's Gang Leader" in the same year. Her popularity skyrocketed after her appearance in Vikram K Kumar's "Gang Leader" alongside Nani, earning her a significant fan following. She is now set to make her debut in Tamil cinema with Sivakarthikeyan's "Doctor," although the release date of the film is yet to be announced. Priyanka has also signed up for several Tamil movies, including Sivakarthikeyan's "Don" and Suriya40.

Priyanka Arul Mohan's Physical Appearance:

Height: 164 cm, 1.64m, 5'4"

Weight: 50 kg, 110 lbs

Body Measurements: 34-28-34

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Priyanka Arul Mohan Net Worth:

Priyanka Arul Mohan's net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

Priyanka Arul Mohan Movie list:

Ondh Kathe Hella

Nani's Gang Leader

Sreekaram

Padmini

Doctor

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Angaiyarkanni

Don

Captain Miller

OG

