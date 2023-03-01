Rahul Sipligunj Biography: DOB, Age, Career, Relationship, Marriage, Net Worth, Awards, Album Songs, Movie Songs

Rahul Sipligunj Biography:

Rahul Sipligunj, a popular singer, musician, and actor, was born on June 10, 1989, in Dhoolpet, Hyderabad, Telangana, India. He is 30 years old, stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180cm), and weighs 70 kilograms. His mother tongue is Telugu. Rahul Sipligunj attended Loyola High School in Hyderabad for his education. For his secondary education, he went to Narayana Junior College, where he completed his undergraduate studies. He is a Hindu and was born under the zodiac sign of Gemini. Rahul Sipligunj is an Indian national and has a variety of hobbies, including singing, watching films, travelling, and playing video games. He has black eyes and black hair.

Rahul Sipligunj Career:

Rahul Sipligunj hails from a middle-class family and was born in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. He attended Loyola High School in Hyderabad for his schooling and completed his intermediate education at Narayana Junior College, also in Hyderabad. Rahul discovered his love for singing at a young age and his father recognized his talent, enrolling him in the music class of Pandit Vitthal Rao for professional training.

Rahul's initial musical creations were folk songs, but he later transitioned to soothing romantic albums that he shared on Youtube. His debut song as a playback singer was "College Bulloda" from the Telugu movie Josh, although it was released after another song in the movie Speedunnodu. Following the release of his first music video, "Hey Pilla," Rahul was quickly called upon to judge music shows.

Rahul Sipligunj Relationship Status:

There were rumors circulating about a possible romantic relationship between Rahul Sipligunj and Punarnavi from Bigg Boss 3. As of now, Rahul Sipligunj is unmarried and his current relationship status is unknown.

Rahul Sipligunj Net Worth:

Rahul Sipligunj's estimated net worth is between $1 million to $3 million.

Rahul Sipligunj Awards:

Rahul Sipligunj has achieved great success in his career. One of his most popular songs, Maakikirkiri, has over 16 million views on YouTube.

In 2019, he won a Filmfare award for his song Rangasthalana in the category of best playback singer male.

He was also recently crowned the winner of the Telugu version of the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 3, which has helped him gain an even larger fan base and marked a significant turning point in his career.

He won Golden Globe Award 2023 for Best Original song track for Naatu Naatu In Telugu Film RRR

Rahul Sipligunj's independent albums and movie songs:

Independent albums:

Mangamma

Magajaathi

Enduke

Yenadi (Tamil)

Em Maayalo

Maisamma

Maikam

Poinava

Jai Bolo Yellamma Thalliki

Kopam

Makikirkiri

Poor Boy

Daawath

Galli Ka Ganesh

Doorame

Jai Bhajrang

Hijra

Hey Pilla

Onaa Rahulaa

Movie songs:

College Bulloda - Josh

Righto Wrongo - Snehithuda

Vaastu Baagundhi - Dammu

Eega - Eega

Singareni and - Racha

Premakatha Chitram title song

Inky Pinky - Sudigadu

Oh Oh Oh Premapata - Gayakudu

You Are My Darlingo - Jakkana

OAlekhya OAlekhya - Doosukeltha

Pedda Puli - Chal Mohan Ranga

Melikalu (Spanish part) - Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu

Ranga Rang Rangastalana - Rangasthalam

Bonalu - Ismart Shankar

Rahul Sipligunj Photos: