Rekha Nair Biography: Age, Family, Career, Serials, Net Worth, Relation Ship, Movies, Photos

Rekha Nair age is 35 Years of age (starting around 2023). We should discuss her actual status. Her level is 5 Ft 6 inches tall, and her weight is 58 Kg approx



She was brought into the world in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and did her tutoring in her old neighborhood. She is likewise a cultivated artist and author. She has shown up in a few Television programs and motion pictures. After a short stretch as an anchor with Puthuyugam television, Rekha proceeded to act as the reporter for Sun television. Her profession traversed more than 10 years.





Rekha Nair is an Indian entertainer who generally shows up in Tamil TV programs and YouTube recordings. She acted in television serials like Vamsam, Andal Azhagar, Pagal Nilavu, Bala Ganapathi, and Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar. Rekha likewise filled in as an anchor onPuthuyugam television and Tones television.













The entertainer Rekha Nair and entertainer Bayilvan Ranganathan have been in the information in light of multiple factors. Everything began when Rekha Nair, a Tamil film entertainer, stepped on the ocean front with a competitor. She hindered the competitor's way and caused an occurrence. She was apparently reprimanded by Kannapinnavena, however it seems she didn't withdraw. The video has since circulated around the web on the Web.



Rekha Nair's relationship with Bayilvan Ranganathan has been the subject of a great deal of discussion via virtual entertainment. She has proactively ignited a discussion by saying that "ghetto" is a hostile term. The entertainer has likewise spoken adversely about Radhika Sarathkumar, the life partner of notable entertainer Sarath Kumar. This isn't whenever that the entertainer first has spoken seriously about a relative.



Rekha Nair's total assets are estimated at between 2.5 to 3.5 crores.













Poove Unakaga (2020-2021)



Bhairavi (2020)

Vamsam (2013)

Andal Azhagar (2014)

Pagal Nilavu (2016)

Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar (2018)

2022 – Iravin Nizhal as Nandu's Mother

