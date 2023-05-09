Sai Pallavi Biography: Age, Career, Earlylife, Family, Favorites, Net Worth, Movies List, Photos

Sai Pallavi Biography:

Sai Pallavi is a highly accomplished actress in the South Indian film industry, having made her debut in various regional movies, including Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. Fondly referred to as the "Natural Lady Star" by her fans, Sai Pallavi stands out as one of the few actresses who consistently dubs her own voice in all of her films, regardless of the language.

Here are Some Quick Information:

Real Name: Sai Pallavi Senthamarai

Nickname: Sai

Profession: Actress and Dancer

Date of Birth: 9th May 1992

Age: 29 years

Birthplace: Nilgiri, Tamil Nadu

Nationality: Indian

Hometown: Nilgiri, Tamil Nadu

Mother: Radha Kannan

Father: Senthamara Kannan

Sister: Puja Kannan

Brother: None

Marital Status: Unmarried

Religion: Hindu

Sai Pallavi Early Life:

Sai Pallavi was brought up in Coimbatore and completed her schooling there. Her mother tongue is Badaga, and she is fluent in the language. Prior to pursuing a career in acting, she had a background in the medical field. In 2016, she successfully completed her medical studies at the University of Tbilisi State Medical in Georgia.

Sai Pallavi Career:

Sai Pallavi holds her mother in high regard for her skills as a dancer. In an interview, she once mentioned that if she hadn't pursued acting, she would have followed in her mother's footsteps and become a dancer. Sai gained popularity in school through her active participation in various competitions and events. She even showcased her talents on the dance television show "Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva," which aired on Vijay TV. Additionally, she reached the finals of the reality show "Dhee Ultimate Dance Show," demonstrating her passion for dance and benefiting from her mother's support.

Sai Pallavi garnered attention for her memorable portrayal of Malar in the Malayalam film "Premam" in 2015. The movie proved to be a blockbuster hit, earning her immense love and accolades. Her remarkable performance as Malar earned her nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in the South category and the SIIMA Award for Best Debut Female. She even achieved international recognition by winning the Asian Film Award for Most Popular Actress.

With each passing day, Sai's success continues to soar. In 2016, she starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan in "Kali." The following year, she played the role of Bhanumati in the romantic film "Fidaa" opposite Varun Tej, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress.

In 2018, Sai made her debut in Tamil films with "Diya," directed by A.L. Vijay. She also achieved success in Bollywood with the movie "Athiran" alongside Fahadh Faasil.

Sai began working on the film "Padi Padi Leche Manasu" with Sharwanand in February 2018. However, the film did not perform well at the box office. It was reported in the media that Sai voluntarily accepted reduced payment, believing that her own performance may have contributed to the film's lackluster performance.

Favorite Things of Sai Pallavi:

Favorite Actors: Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Mammootty

Favorite Actress: Simran

Favorite Food: Sweet dishes

Favorite Colors - Pink and Blue

Sai Pallavi Net Worth:

Sai Pallavi's net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

Sai Pallavi Movies:

Kasthuri Maan

Dhaam Dhoom

Premam

Kali

Fidaa

Middle Class Abbayi

Diya

Padi Padi Leche Manasu

Maari 2

Athiran

NGK

Paava Kadhaigal

Love Story

Shyam Singha Roy

Virata Parvam

Gargi

